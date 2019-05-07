The Met Gala Red Carpet Was Our Favorite Movie This Year

The Met Gala red carpet last night was actually the most interesting thriller x action super hero x fantasy movie we’ve ever seen. A lot of characters showed up and while we weren’t able to witness what happened when they all came together for dinner, we can use our imagination. The camp theme was a tough one to grasp for some, but a safe way to play it (for next time) is to dress as your favorite movie character. Take tips from Madelaine Petsch who came as an ethereal Tinkerbell. Or channel your favorite poet and hit the carpet with a cane and top hat à la Danai Gurira. Cool fashion dad, Michael Kors, showed up in a top hat too, but he channeled magician vibes instead.
Set in a flamingo covered Met Museum, the plot of this movie is simple and follows a structure similar to that of Valentine's Day (sans Taylor Swift). A series of interconnected celebrities come together in one night. The climax here being Cardi B's arrival in Thom Browne. And the resolution? Kim Kardashian hosting the after party alongside tennis queen Serena Williams. An epic ending to a cinematic night.
Coming to a big screen near you. We're rolling the credits on our feature film: Met Gala Camp ahead. Here's every celeb that dressed as their favorite movie character for the red carpet last night.