The Throwback Denim Trend We’re Totally Obsessed With For Fall

Forget what you thought you knew about the Canadian tux, because if the fashion world has moved on then we should too. The romance that bound Justin and Britney in unholy matchy-matchy may have fizzled out fast, but we strongly believe the appeal of an abundance of denim never fully faded. And for those of you who still aren't convinced, we double dare you to check out the styles ahead that'll transport you back to a pre-2000s era of blue-tinged sartorial excellence.