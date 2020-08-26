The Throwback Denim Trend We’re Totally Obsessed With For Fall

There was a precise moment in pop-culture history that marked the demise of the Canadian tuxedo. In addition to being the famed ensemble-of-choice for Ralph Lauren (aka the king of jeans himself), the head-to-toe denim trend was also closely associated with the uber-cool androgyny of the '90s before quickly losing its edge in the early 2000s. This was, in no small part, due to a fateful outfit choice that left an unforgiving stain on the style: an appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wrapped themselves in a coordinated cacophony of the fabric. But brace yourselves to start seeing double-denim in a whole new light, fashion folk — because jean-on-jean style is making a cooler-than-ever comeback for fall.
In our current era of anything goes attire, (Sweat shorts for days! Head-to-toe tie-dye!), the Canadian tux is poised to rise during this unusual time in all its vintage-inspired glory. If you're still harboring doubts about the look, we get it (the image of JT's cringe-worthy denim fedora is not an easy one to erase from the brain). But, we also believe in redemption — which is exactly what the denim-on-denim trend has achieved over the past few years in the form of stellar street style looks à la Bella Hadid along with the much-anticipated return of labels like Jordache. A slew of beloved brands are also backing the trend for fall: from patchwork and two-tone denim pieces styled in harmony by STAUD to a range of accessories by MM6 Maison Margiela made to be the denim cherry on top of your monochrome style sundae.
Forget what you thought you knew about the Canadian tux, because if the fashion world has moved on then we should too. The romance that bound Justin and Britney in unholy matchy-matchy may have fizzled out fast, but we strongly believe the appeal of an abundance of denim never fully faded. And for those of you who still aren't convinced, we double dare you to check out the styles ahead that'll transport you back to a pre-2000s era of blue-tinged sartorial excellence.
