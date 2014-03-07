Social media connects the world in all sorts of beautiful, mysterious, and sometimes downright-scary ways. And, full disclosure, I have what would probably be considered a borderline unhealthy addiction to refreshing my Instagram feed. That said, I've found the platform quite useful for finding out when rad new products hit stores or gathering styling inspiration for shoots. And, my latest screen grab came straight from the French showroom of Delfina Delettrez during Paris Fashion Week.
I instantly fell in love with the jewelry line's new range of "Dots" ear cuffs featuring floating, multicolored stones that transform the earlobe into a sparkling beacon of beauty. These dainty-meets-statement danglers would be just perfect paired with a simple jeans look or, in the vein of Céline fall '14, split up and used singularly with a ball gown for a big night out.
The Dots may not be available quite yet, but flip through the slideshow and shop Delettrez's currently available baubles to get a jump start on the single-ear statement earring before everyone climbs aboard the bandwagon come fall. And, a note from the expert, become your own market scout, and start following your favorite fashion peeps ASAP. I recommend starting your roster with @refinery29 (duh), @delfinadelettrez, and @openingceremony.