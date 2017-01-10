15 Different Ways To Wear The Deconstructed Shirt Trend

Few garments are as effortlessly chic as a crisp button-up shirt. But sometimes, our look or mood requires something a bit more experimental. Since we're at the beginning of a new year, and, subsequently, a moment where we're looking for fresh inspiration within our well-worn wardrobe, we're pretty thankful for the current rise in deconstructed tailoring and asymmetrical hems that offer up a more innovative take on a classic.
Over the past few seasons, we've seen designers cut shirts, twist shirts, add ruffles to shirts, and remove shirt sleeves. And though they may be totally reworked, have holes in places you wouldn't expect them, or have necklines that feel totally off, that's the beauty of it. Plus, they're still an ideal addition to a suit, frayed jeans, or a patent skirt. Basically, they're styled just as easily as the original iteration, but offer some added impact.
Ahead, we've rounded up 15 tops that offer different way to embrace the trend in 2017. And if you're not quite ready to invest in what we're calling "The Shirt 2.0," then take an existing blue or white one and wear it half un-buttoned and tugged off-the-shoulders. All the street style stars are doing it...