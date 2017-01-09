When you pull out a shirt from your wardrobe for work, an event or even an interview, do you ever wish your button-down was a little less boring? Shirts are, of course, a timeless classic; a wardrobe staple that we have relied on as part of our sartorial daily repertoire for decades. Elegant and effortless, a shirt is the perfect companion to everything from a trouser suit to your favourite frayed jeans or a patent skirt.
Yes, there may be few garments as easy and chic as a crisp shirt but sometimes our look or mood requires something a bit more experimental. So, at the beginning of a new year, as we struggle to find inspiration within our well-worn wardrobe, we're pretty thankful for the current trend for deconstructed tailoring and asymmetrical button-downs – offering us a fresh take on shirts.
Recurring for a few seasons now, on the catwalks last September we saw numerous brands reinterpreting the wardrobe classic, including Marques' Almeida, Victoria Beckham, Monse, Joseph and Alexander Wang. Designers cut shirts up, twisted them, added ruffles and removed sleeves. In a nutshell, the more asymmetric and reworked, the better. Key proponents of the new twisted tailoring are Paris Fashion Week favourites and the modern masters of deconstruction/ subverting proportions, Simon Porte Jacquemus and Vetements' Demna Gvasalia.
Ahead are some wearable ways to work the trend in 2017 but, if you're not quite ready to invest in The Shirt 2.0, then take an existing blue or white one and wear it half un-buttoned and off the shoulders. All the street style stars are doing it; but that's another story...
