Last week we reflected on the biggest moments in fashion of 2016, but as the new year looms it's time to cast our eyes forward and focus on the emerging talent that will be instrumental in shaping the future of fashion. Now more than ever, the industry has an insatiable hunger for newness, whether it's the newest must-have bag, the designer du jour, the hottest new model, an emerging street style star or even the incessant changeover of creative directors at fashion houses.
Already embraced by the style cognoscenti, get to know the fashion vanguard ahead, whom we'll all be talking about in 2017.
