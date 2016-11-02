When Alexa Chung wore a pair of black Saint Laurent vinyl trousers to Glastonbury back in June, it was confirmed: patent leather, vinyl, gloss, PVC – whatever you want to call it – was set to be one of the biggest trends this winter. Hyper-shine and glossy finishes were seen at Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton, Kenzo and Lanvin during the AW16 shows but fear not, this popular trend is not one that can be pulled off by models alone; PVC is far more forgiving than it looks.
The key to cracking the patent/vinyl trend is teaming a glossy skirt, trousers or coat with more simple, classic pieces – maybe a slouchy cardigan or T-shirt à la Alexa, an oversized coat and big boots as seen at Louis Vuitton, or with a casual hoodie and jeans to tone down the high shine.
Click ahead for inspiration on how to get the glossy look now...
