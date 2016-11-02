When Alexa Chung wore a pair of black Saint Laurent vinyl trousers to Glastonbury back in June, it was confirmed: patent leather, vinyl, gloss, PVC, whatever you want to call it, was set to become one of winter 2017's most popular trends. Plus, the fall 2016 runways were filled with hyper-shine thanks to designers like Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, and Lanvin. But fear not: This look isn't just for those on the runway, or those who can buy the high-end goods directly from it; currently, patent pieces can be found at any of your favorite boutiques, fast-fashion retailers, and department stores.
The key to cracking the vinyl code is by choosing one statement piece, be it a miniskirt, leggings, or a trench, with more low-key ones, like a slouchy cardigan, casual hoodie, or T-shirt à la Alexa, That way, the shine stays the focus without feeling like it's too much. Ahead, you'll find inspiration on how to integrate gloss into your winter wardrobe repertoire.
The key to cracking the vinyl code is by choosing one statement piece, be it a miniskirt, leggings, or a trench, with more low-key ones, like a slouchy cardigan, casual hoodie, or T-shirt à la Alexa, That way, the shine stays the focus without feeling like it's too much. Ahead, you'll find inspiration on how to integrate gloss into your winter wardrobe repertoire.