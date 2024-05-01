The Coquette Trend Is Taking Over Swimwear — Try These 12 Romantic Styles

If you thought the coquette aesthetic had its time, think again, because the trend is still going strong in 2024, thanks to runway-approved coquette chokers, bow accessories, and now: coquette swimsuits. On the off chance that your TikTok feed hasn’t been inundated with this cottagecore-adjacent style, coquette aesthetic is a hyper-feminine, romantic, and nostalgic aesthetic that pulls inspiration from the Victorian era and 1950s fashion. In 2024, that manifests as a sweet pastel color palette with vintage-inspired gingham prints and tons of (trendy) ribbon bows, lace trim, and rosette appliques.
If this sounds like your kind of vibe, read on to learn more about the key details and patterns to look out for to achieve the playful coquette trend from seaside to poolside this summer.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
