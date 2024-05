The Coquette Trend Is Taking Over Swimwear — Try These 12 Romantic Styles

If you thought the coquette aesthetic had its time, think again, because the trend is still going strong in 2024, thanks to runway-approved coquette chokers , bow accessories, and now: coquette swimsuits. On the off chance that your TikTok feed hasn’t been inundated with this cottagecore -adjacent style, coquette aesthetic is a hyper-feminine, romantic, and nostalgic aesthetic that pulls inspiration from the Victorian era and 1950s fashion. In 2024, that manifests as a sweet pastel color palette with vintage-inspired gingham prints and tons of (trendy) ribbon bows , lace trim, and rosette appliques