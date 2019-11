10 Of The Coolest Accessible Jewelry Brands You Need To Know

At R29, we make it our mission to be up to speed on all of the latest brands, trends , and drops. But we also like to enforce moments where we spotlight the tried-and-true brands we've come to rely on throughout the years. The jewelry shopping experience was once limited to two options: fine jewelry with hefty price tags or cheap costume jewelry (that often turned green). But the last ten years have seen an explosion of direct-to-consumer trend-driven jewelry lines that have created a new middle ground. One that's as full of traditional designs as it is colorful and fashion-forward offerings , all served on a relatively affordable platter.