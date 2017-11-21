20 Loose-Fitting Pieces We're Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Along with the turkey, the cranberry sauce, and the drunk relatives, unbuttoning our pants is just a part of the Thanksgiving tradition. But this year, we're approaching the holiday weekend with an oversized-is-better mindset. Not sloppy, of course — just that perfectly too-big, Olsen Twins-esque look.
Instead of making the mistake of wearing our selvedge denim to our family feast, we're swapping them for something with a little more give, like leggings or joggers. Instead of breaking out our most gorgeous fitted turtleneck, we're opting for super-chunky knits and cardigans. And instead of a body-skimming sweater dress, a breezy trapeze frock will do. Ahead, you'll find 20 items that offer equally roomy-and-stylish silhouettes that you'll be 100 percent thankful for this Turkey Day. Because, sure, fashion is important to us — but so is pie. Lots and lots of pie.