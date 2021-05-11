Say “Yes” To These Colorful Wedding Dresses

While it may feel like wearing a white wedding dress is a tradition older than dirt, in the grand scheme of human history, it’s comparatively new. The research website JSTOR details a host of colorful wedding-dress customs from across the globe and throughout time, including the custom of Tang Dynasty brides sporting green in the 7th century, and ancient Roman women wearing “deep yellow” veils atop elaborately braided ponytails. (Cool!)
It was Queen Victoria who popularized the princess-like white dress in the Western world in 1840s, and brides haven’t deviated much from this color since then. However, you may be looking to shake things up as you walk down to aisle by exploring other parts of the rainbow. So, to assist, we combed the internet in search of dresses that can offer a Crayola-like dash of joy to your big day — while still making a special bridal statement, of course.
