Say “Yes” To These Colorful Wedding Dresses

It was Queen Victoria who popularized the princess-like white dress in the Western world in 1840s, and brides haven’t deviated much from this color since then. However, you may be looking to shake things up as you walk down to aisle by exploring other parts of the rainbow. So, to assist, we combed the internet in search of dresses that can offer a Crayola-like dash of joy to your big day — while still making a special bridal statement, of course.