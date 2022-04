No, It’s Not Weird To Be A Virgin In College

According to the CDC , the average age at which American women first have penis-in-vagina sex is 17.3 years; for men, it’s 17.0 years. But keep in mind this is an average, which means that there many people are older than 17 when they first have sex . According to the same CDC data, 70.7% of 15- to 19-year-olds have had sex — which means about 30% have not. Other studies show similar results. For example, the Guttmacher Institute found that the average age at which Americans first have sex is 17.8 for women and 18.1 for men. SKYN’s 2019 Sex & Initimacy survey found that the average age respondents first had sex was 18, and that 30% of Gen Z respondents (ages 18 to 22) have never had sex. Other data shows that we're losing our virginities later : one 2016 study found that people born in the 1980s and 1990s were more likely to have had zero sexual partners at age 18 than previous generations.