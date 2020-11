Temperatures are dropping around the country, but there are no signs of our social lives moving indoors anytime soon. In fact, with COVID-19 cases beginning to spike again, the CDC advises against congregating at all. However, with the holidays edging In , there might be a select group of people that you’re still safely planning to spend that time with — whether they be close friends, family members, or even your partner (for a date night at a beloved local restaurant that offers outdoor dining, bien sur). Anyone who's attempted outdoor socializing in the fall knows it's a tricky dance; you want to look nice and take advantage of a rare outing, but spending extended time al fresco in 40-degree weather is no joke. You could stay bundled up in a parka and scarf, but then you end up feeling like Randy in A Christmas Story and not your old stylish self.