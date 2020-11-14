If this describes a fashion conundrum you’re currently struggling with, we’re here to help. You can stay warm and still enjoy a shred of style dignity with the help of buildable thin-but-warm pieces, hands-free scarves, quilted pants, and leggings that come with built-in toastiness for layering under other garments. Ahead, discover all 17 of our suggestions for looking chic while staying warm and socially distant this winter.