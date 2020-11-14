Temperatures are dropping around the country, but there are no signs of our social lives moving indoors anytime soon. In fact, with COVID-19 cases beginning to spike again, the CDC advises against congregating at all. However, with the holidays edging In, there might be a select group of people that you’re still safely planning to spend that time with — whether they be close friends, family members, or even your partner (for a date night at a beloved local restaurant that offers outdoor dining, bien sur). Anyone who's attempted outdoor socializing in the fall knows it's a tricky dance; you want to look nice and take advantage of a rare outing, but spending extended time al fresco in 40-degree weather is no joke. You could stay bundled up in a parka and scarf, but then you end up feeling like Randy in A Christmas Story and not your old stylish self.
If this describes a fashion conundrum you’re currently struggling with, we’re here to help. You can stay warm and still enjoy a shred of style dignity with the help of buildable thin-but-warm pieces, hands-free scarves, quilted pants, and leggings that come with built-in toastiness for layering under other garments. Ahead, discover all 17 of our suggestions for looking chic while staying warm and socially distant this winter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.