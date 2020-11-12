While she’s plenty tired of Zoom — and more than prepared to wax nostalgic about the joy of IRL meals in good company — she still delights in the ways we can connect with one another over food via our screens. “I’m so privileged to be comfortable enough to experiment right now,” she says. “Trying to find inspiring ways to navigate quarantine from a hospitality lens has been challenging but I’m trying to let myself have fun with it. So, fatigue or not, I say we just all get ourselves some bluelight glasses and keep on Zooming.”