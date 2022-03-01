Ceremonia’s Insta-Famous Clean Haircare Is 20% Off Sitewide For R29 Readers

Story from Shopping
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off everything from Ceremonia with exclusive promo code REFINERY20, now through Monday, March 7.
If you've always wanted to try Ceremonia's Insta-famous, clean-and-powerful hair care products, today's your lucky day. Using our R29-only promo code REFINERY20, you can get 20% off all products from the Latinx-owned brand through March 7. (The brand is also throwing in free shipping with orders of $35 or more.) Loved by both R29 readers and editors, Ceremonia's well-known lineup is chock-full of natural and powerful ingredients from all over Latin America that will leave all hair types (pin-straight, curly, color-treated, and everything in between) silky-smooth, healthy-strong, and shiny. Take advantage of this insanely-good deal and treat yourself a (hair) self-care gift.
Aceite de Moska $25 $20

Ceremonia
Aceite De Moska
$20.00$25.00
Ceremonia
This heritage remedy from the Dominican Republic is one of Ceremonia’s most-loved products, nourishing your scalp and enhancing locks for a healthier, frizz-free look. The Aceite de Moska promotes hair strength and growth, thanks to powerful natural ingredients like açai oil from Brazil (the Omega-6 fatty acids give the hair a glossiness and protective film for anti-frizz), aloe vera from Guatemala (conditions and soothes the scalp), babassu oil from Peru (made of antioxidants and fatty acids, this moisturizes and repairs split ends), and castor oil from India (ricinoleic acid and Omega-6 fatty acids promote hair strength and growth). Raved one reviewer: “If you haven’t purchased this magic elixir then you’re missing out! Aceite de Moska has transformed my hair.”

If you haven’t purchased this magic elixir then you’re missing out! Aceite de Moska has transformed my hair. 

Ceremonia reviewer

Guava Leave-In Conditioner $20 $16

Ceremonia
Guava Leave-in Conditioner
$16.00$20.00
Ceremonia
Meet the perfect leave-in conditioner. The Guava Leave-In contains extracts of the superfruit, providing antioxidants that protect hair from UV and free radicals. It also includes safflower extract and tamarind to hydrate and leave locks super shiny, while avocado strengthens and fights frizz.

The Guava leave in is perfect in every way. My curls are hydrated and not crunchy. The consistency is not oily or glossy. The scent is magnificent. It's a 10/10.

Ceremonia reviewer

Pequi Curl Activator $27 $21.60

Ceremonia
Pequi Curl Activator
$21.60$27.00
Ceremonia
Featured in our under-$100 editor’s picks, the Pequi Curl Activator is one of my favorite wavy and curly hair go-tos. This light-weight milky serum features the Brazillian super-fruit pequi to boost curl definition along with castor oil and murumuru butter to condition and hydrate so there's no frizz in sight. Every time I use this, I wake up the next day with more curls and waves than I knew I had. It’s a serum, so it’s thin enough that it doesn’t weigh your hair down but potent enough to achieve visible results. Plus, it smells so good!
Every time I use this, I wake up the next day with more curls and waves than I knew I had. It’s a serum, so it’s thin enough that it doesn’t weigh your hair down but potent enough to achieve visible results. Plus, it smells so good!

Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

The Frida Headband $28 $22.40

Ceremonia
The Frida Headband
$22.40$28.00
Ceremonia
Inspired by the iconic artist Frida Kahlo, this 100% satin headband protects your locks while making an elegant statement. Plus, it's luxuriously padded, extremely comfortable, and ultra-chic. Senior affiliate director Elizabeth Buxton sported it at a recent wedding and explained that “[it] felt like butter to wear and elicited many a compliment from fellow wedding guests.”

[It] felt like butter to wear and elicited many a compliment from fellow wedding guests.

Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director

Sunday Reset Duo $45 $36

Ceremonia
Sunday Reset Duo
$36.00$45.00
Ceremonia
The two newest products added to Ceremonia's ever-growing clean hair lineup, the Sunday Reset duo includes the Mascarilla de Babassu and the Papaya Scalp Scrub. “[It] smells delicious, feels calming, and doesn’t irritate my scalp,” explains Somos deputy editor Raquel Reichard. “I hadn’t tried a whipped shampoo before, but now I know the satisfaction of massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my scalp, and I’m excited to do it again.” The moisturizing hair mask is stock-full of nourishing oils, fatty acids, and vitamins from all over Latin America heightened to conditions and rejuvenates dry, frizzy, and damaged hair, and the exfoliating whipped-shampoo treatment features papaya enzymes and Bolivian pink salt that gets rid of impurities, helps balance the scalp's oils, and leaves your hair feeling brand new.

[It] smells delicious, feels calming, and doesn’t irritate my scalp. I hadn’t tried a whipped shampoo before, but now I know the satisfaction of massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my scalp, and I’m excited to do it again.

Raquel Reichard, Deputy Editor, SOMOS

Wash Day $29 $23.20

Ceremonia
Wash Day
$23.20$29.00
Ceremonia
This set includes two of Ceremonia's most popular shampoo and conditioner combos, the Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel and Acondicionador de Cupuaçu & Castor. The shampoo is a sulfate-free, super-hydrating option that boosts shine and cleanses all hair types without stripping locks. The silicone-free conditioner strengthens, hydrates, and smoothes; leaving your locks ultra-shiny and healthy. “My hair feels clean, moisturized, and not weighed down,” wrote a Cermonia reviewer of the duo. “When I used all the products together and let it air dry, my hair seemed to have more volume than usual which is a huge plus.”
My hair feels clean, moisturized, and not weighed down. When I used all the products together and let it air dry, my hair seemed to have more volume than usual which is a huge plus. 

ceremonia reviewer

Ceremonia Starter Kit $45 $36

Ceremonia
Starter Kit
$36.00$45.00
Ceremonia
If you need to try some of Ceremonia's most sought-after and loved products before committing to full sizes, the starter kit is perfect for you. The set includes travel-size versions of Aceite de Moska, Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel, Acondicionador de Cupuaçu & Castor, and the Pequi Curl Activator. “I decided to give this a chance and I’ve seen results in 2 weeks,” wrote a satisfied customer on Ceremonia’s website. “I will definitely order the bigger bottles, as this is officially my go-to for my hair and more importantly my scalp!”

I decided to give this a chance and I’ve seen results in 2 weeks. I will definitely order the bigger bottles as this is officially my go-to for my hair and more importantly my scalp!

Ceremonia reviewer
