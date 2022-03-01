Ceremonia’s Insta-Famous Clean Haircare Is 20% Off Sitewide For R29 Readers

If you haven’t purchased this magic elixir then you’re missing out! Aceite de Moska has transformed my hair.
The Guava leave in is perfect in every way. My curls are hydrated and not crunchy. The consistency is not oily or glossy. The scent is magnificent. It's a 10/10.
Every time I use this, I wake up the next day with more curls and waves than I knew I had. It’s a serum, so it’s thin enough that it doesn’t weigh your hair down but potent enough to achieve visible results. Plus, it smells so good!
[It] felt like butter to wear and elicited many a compliment from fellow wedding guests.
[It] smells delicious, feels calming, and doesn’t irritate my scalp. I hadn’t tried a whipped shampoo before, but now I know the satisfaction of massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my scalp, and I’m excited to do it again.
My hair feels clean, moisturized, and not weighed down. When I used all the products together and let it air dry, my hair seemed to have more volume than usual which is a huge plus.
I decided to give this a chance and I’ve seen results in 2 weeks. I will definitely order the bigger bottles as this is officially my go-to for my hair and more importantly my scalp!