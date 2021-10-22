This $10 Internet–Favorite Eye Cream Beats Every Pricey One I’ve Tried

While I'm always on the hunt for my holy grail beauty product, CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream comes pretty close to a dream eye cream; I'm lucky that dark circles and wrinkles haven't been an issue for me (yet), so I mostly look for something that will hydrate without feeling too greasy. In that sense, CeraVe passed with flying colors. I used to apply eye cream morning and night daily without fail in my early 20s, but now I've gotten used to putting some on before bed every other night or so. (That said, I tried it under makeup and it actually did wonders to prevent concealer from looking cakey under my eyes.)