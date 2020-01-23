11 Under-$25 Eye Creams That Work Just As Well As The Fancy Stuff

Much like the ongoing debates around pineapple pizza and the proper pronunciation of "GIF," the need for eye cream in any good skin-care routine is hotly contested. For those who do swear by a little extra TLC for your under-eye area, the reality is that it doesn't always come cheap. However, that doesn't mean that amazing, affordable options don't exist — and if you're in search of proof, then you've come to the right place.
Whether you're looking to address fine lines or brighten chronic dark circles, there's a wallet-friendly formula with your name on it. Behold, our edit of the best eye gels, creams, and serums you can snag at the drugstore, all for $25 or less.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.