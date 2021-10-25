Much like coriander or country music, eye creams are one of those things that people either enthusiastically love or wholeheartedly dislike. Personally, I enjoy a lightweight, hydrating eye cream to help keep things nourished; that said, I don't love anything that's too heavy or greasy. When I caught wind of CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream making the rounds on the interwebs via Tiktok, I was immediately intrigued. I've tried — and loved — many products from the dermatologist-beloved brand, and for £15.97? The price was very right.
This also isn't just a social media phenomenon. It's racked up over 20,000 reviews on Amazon. That doesn't just happen to any 'ol eye cream. "This stuff changed my life," writes one reviewer. "It got rid of the dark circles under my eyes and also worked for the folds around my mouth and nose. [Since using it] I have gotten so many compliments on my skin."
Hovering around £15 on Amazon, it's among the most affordable eye creams on the market. As a beauty writer, I've tried everything from Neutrogena to La Mer, and am the first to say that price doesn't equal quality. CeraVe's texture is balmy and luxe but absorbs almost instantly. I use a tiny dot for each eye, dab with my ring finger, and do a light, padding motion to apply it without pulling or tugging the skin.
While I'm always on the hunt for my holy grail beauty product, CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream comes pretty close to a dream eye cream; I'm lucky that dark circles and wrinkles haven't been an issue for me (yet), so I mostly look for something that will hydrate without feeling too greasy. In that sense, CeraVe passed with flying colours. I used to apply eye cream morning and night daily without fail in my early 20s, but now I've gotten used to putting some on before bed every other night or so. (That said, I tried it under makeup and it actually did wonders to prevent concealer from looking cakey under my eyes.)
I'm not the only person at R29 who's a fan, either. Freelance editor Marshall Bright recently used up a tube to the very last drop. "In my own routine, I strive for a balance of things that might be a little extravagant (like essences and sheet masks) with budget buys and derm-backed ingredients. I’ve bought fancy eye creams in the past (and probably will again) but I like the CeraVe cream for a number of reasons," she says. "Price aside, it has ingredients derms say actually work for under your eyes: Brightening niacinamide as well as hyaluronic acid and ceramides."
While Tiktok trends can be hit or miss (we'll ahem, pass on the milk crate challenge), the social medial platform's love affair with CeraVe gets a resounding thumbs-up from us.
