Things Getting Me Through January: This Puffy Duvet Robe

Somewhere between uttering my final "Happy New Year!" and before my "How many days are left in January?" scaries set in, I obtained what can be best described as a comforter (yes, the kind that lives on your bed) with sleeves. How I wound up swaddled in the gentle-yet-secure embrace of this bedding-apparel cross creation can be traced back to Casper, the eponymous mattress maker that read the gloomy room and came to our collective rescue with a new sleep-centric collection called Snoozewear . The essential three-piece lineup officially launched this morning, featuring a pair of slippers , a sleep mask , and the aforementioned blanket robe that looks and feels like a legitimate puffy duvet. Crafted from a 100%-cotton shell that feels baby-blanket soft and stuffed with a 100%-polyfill that verges on cloudlike, the unisex style was designed to allow you "to take the comfort of your bed with you throughout your home" — an intriguing idea in the doldrums of winter, when rising and shining out of my snug sheets feels particularly challenging.The descriptor "wearable blanket" is one I'm guilty of slinging around lightly when describing oversized, swaddle-y articles of clothing. If I consider what actually wearing a down comforter might feel like, it doesn't seem all that feasible or pleasant: Would I be able to freely move about in it? Would my arms be swallowed up inside its cushy depths? Would I sweat to death beneath its insulated weight? Would I look like a bonafide blob? In a literal wearable blanket, the answers to these questions are likely yes. But in Casper's new Snoozewear Blanket Robe? Not quite. If your interest is piqued, find my answers to these burning inquiries below.