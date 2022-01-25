Things Getting Me Through January: This Puffy Duvet Robe

For some presumably not, for others maybe so; it all comes down to the budget you're working with and what exactly it is that you're in the market for. For me — a passionate couch-lounger who works from home — the extra layer of security getting me through January's final dismal days came in the form of a $169 puffy duvet robe. It's well-made, very snuggly, has a cheerful novelty appeal that looks more cool than cartoonish, and does the job of two for the price of one; it's a housecoat AND a throw blanket. In conclusion: I fully plan on existing inside its cuddly confines until spring thaws me out.