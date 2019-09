Dare To Blend In With These 17 Pairs Of Camo Pants

Unlike denim tuxedos (which have surprisingly kind of grown on us), camo doesn't exactly pair well with a partner. So to avoid going totally unseen (get it?) we're focusing our spring shopping efforts solely on camo pieces of the pant variety. From Urban Outfitters to R13, everyone across the board is trying their hand at this formerly utilitarian trend. So before you settle for yet another pair of light wash jeans or bone-colored sailor pants (yawn), take a hint from your favorite brands and saddle up in a pair of camo pants this spring.