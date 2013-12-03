If you're like me, you had a collection of PEZ dispensers as a tot. You remember — those kind-of-creepy (e.g., Bugs Bunny and Batman are bodiless) and somewhat-annoying (you had to actually work to dispense candy) plastic gizmos you always had to have come grocery-checkout time. Of course, later, the trinkets would be left abandoned in a drawer, along with the (meh-tasting) sugar-filled tablets. Bring back memories? Well, good news: Your childhood collector's items have officially found a new home — on your feet.
The newest shoe designer to step out of the U.K. (watch out, Nicholas Kirkwood), Camilla Elphick, a recent grad from the London College of Fashion, just launched her inaugural spring/summer 2014 collection, titled "So Bad, It's Good." Inspired by U.S. artist Kent Christensen (whose paintings orbit around tasty American treats), Elphick's collection features the things we love most in the world — Oreos, candy, frosted doughnuts, and, of course, PEZ dispensers — emblazoned on everything from sky-high stilettos to super-comfy flats. And, while these covetable kicks (ranging in price from $300 to $1,000) are only available for order direct from the designer right now, you'll be able to purchase them with the click of your mouse come next season. Ahead, check out a sneak peek of this we-want-everything-collection. And, trust us — each shoe is more scrumptious than the next.