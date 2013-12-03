If you're like me, you had a collection of PEZ dispensers as a tot. You remember — those kind-of-creepy (e.g., Bugs Bunny and Batman are bodiless) and somewhat-annoying (you had to actually work to dispense candy) plastic gizmos you always had to have come grocery-checkout time. Of course, later, the trinkets would be left abandoned in a drawer, along with the (meh-tasting) sugar-filled tablets. Bring back memories? Well, good news: Your childhood collector's items have officially found a new home — on your feet.