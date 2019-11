The newest shoe designer to step out of the U.K. (watch out, Nicholas Kirkwood), Camilla Elphick, a recent grad from the London College of Fashion, just launched her inaugural spring/summer 2014 collection, titled "So Bad, It's Good." Inspired by U.S. artist Kent Christensen (whose paintings orbit around tasty American treats), Elphick's collection features. And, while these covetable kicks (ranging in price from $300 to $1,000) are only available for order direct from the designer right now, you'll be able to purchase them with the click of your mouse come next season. Ahead, check out a sneak peek of this we-want-everything-collection. And, trust us — each shoe is more scrumptious than the next.