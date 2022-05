I Was A Cam Girl In The Pandemic & Now I Have Higher Standards With Men

By taking easy sex off the table, I’ve drastically cut down the number of men who want to see me for a second date because that would require effort from them. But as the number of options has narrowed, my confidence has increased. My time as a webcam model has changed my relationship with my body for the better. I thought I was reasonably attractive before but I still had hang-ups about my body . For one, I have inverted nipples. A previous ex mocked them and joked about my "deformity" to mutual friends. But on webcam not a single person complained — my profile had over 27,000 views at the time of my retirement. In fact, some people came to me because my boobs were different.