If there's one thing we're reminded of around this time every year, it's that our mood really does get affected by the weather. But, there's an easy way to curb that gray feeling that sets in when the sun sets earlier and the days get colder — and believe it or not, it lies in your outerwear. Seriously, isn't the end of summer sad enough without constantly wearing black and gray? We're all for wearing what makes you happy, but if you ask us, a bold topper or splendiferous puffer go a long way in making getting dressed in the morning a little more of a mood-lifter.
Luckily, the options on the market are getting bolder than ever. Whether slime green or the whole spectrum of the rainbow suit your fancy, you're in for a real treat when it comes to outerwear eye-candy. Ahead, some of the brightest hues we could find, because we should be wearing the mood we want, not the mood we have. Sometimes getting dressed really can be the best medicine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.