Here Comes The Debt. How Can I Stop Overspending On My Friend’s Wedding?

Secondly, you need to be direct and honest about what you can afford. Yes, this means figuring out how much you can budget for the festivities. Before talking to the bride, try speaking with the maid of honor who’s typically the one orchestrating the bridal events and places to stay. It’s very possible that the maid of honor is planning ahead and booking things, like the Airbnb, without considering everyone’s budgets. If you feel comfortable, a good way to bring her attention to this is by suggesting a quick survey be done to gauge what everyone’s budgets are. For example, the survey could ask questions like, “What would you be most comfortable spending on accommodations?” or “What are you most looking forward to doing?”