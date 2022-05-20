Here Comes The Debt. How Can I Stop Overspending On My Friend’s Wedding?

It’s possible your friend may get upset, and that’s okay because we’re all entitled to our emotions. However, you’re also entitled to doing what’s best for you. Being assertive with what you can afford is looking out for the best interest of yourself, the bridal party, and subsequently your relationship with your friend. Remember, everybody can be weird about money in their own special way. If you find yourself feeling shame about talking about money or guilt for having a strong boundary, I encourage you to explore those feelings a bit more. Where do you think the root of those feelings come from? What was it like for you growing up; was talking about money normal? Were drawing boundaries supported or frowned upon? Sometimes when we get to the root of our discomfort with money and conversations around it, it may get a little easier to face.