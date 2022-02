Brandon Maxwell Brings High Fashion To Walmart With Two New Collections

"Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine," Maxwell told Denise Incandela, EVP of Apparel and Private Brands, Walmart U.S. in a press release. "As a kid, growing up in a small town in Texas, Walmart was the destination for everything, including clothing. And, as you know, Denise, we have a shared vision to make beautiful clothing accessible to all," he said of his passionate dedication. To that end, both the Free Assembly, a large fashion category that includes 500+ styles for the whole family, and the Scoop collections, a smaller edit of trendier pieces for fashion-minded women, offer apparel in sizes XS to 3XL ranging from $8 to $75.