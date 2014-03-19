There's nothing like a new pair of shoes to put a spring in our step — neon PVC pumps, bow-adorned Mary Janes, or embellished, open-toe oxfords, you name it! But, while colorful sandals and quirky heels are fun for those special occasions, what we really crave are those wear-everywhere styles made for our day-to-day lifestyle. And, what's more wearable, more practical, or more appropriate for this crazy transitional weather than the neutral ankle boot?