It Took A Trip To St. Lucia & A Black Celebrity Chef To Convince Me To Go Vegan

Chef Von Der Pool shared her intentional approach in the kitchen, focusing on the layers of flavors and the creative process. "I would say that it starts off with energy. While I’m cooking for you, I'm listening for what heart strings need to be pulled. I'm reaching back into your grandmother's cabinet for you, right? What can I offer you that you might be familiar with, but also unfamiliar with, right? How can I spark that interest in that? How could I have you clutch those pearls? I'm always looking for a pearl clutching moment.”