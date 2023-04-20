My 30s Have Shown Me That Luxury & Eco-Friendly Travel Can Coexist

For the last decade or so, I’ve associated sustainable travel with volunteer trips I took in college to San Juan, Montego Bay, and the Everglades. During these trips, I worked with local conservationists to learn about the protection and preservation of the environment. For the first time in my life, I camped in tents, used campfires to cook all of my food, composted my waste, and boiled water from nearby creeks to minimize my impact on the environment. These experiences in my teens and early twenties pushed me beyond the bounds of my comfort zone, which in turn changed me for the better and molded me into a person who is conscious of my environmental impact — even when traveling.