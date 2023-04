My 30s Have Shown Me That Luxury & Eco-Friendly Travel Can Coexist

For me, the joy of travel comes with buying new clothes and getting new hairstyles to wear on my journeys. I used to turn to fast fashion for ease, but I've recently pivoted to renting clothes through Rent the Runway , which displaces the need for the new production of garments. I’ve also discovered Black-owned sustainable fashion brands like Riot Swim that use recycled polyester and nylon to create timeless and durable swimwear while minimizing waste in their production processes. Brother Vellies is another sustainable brand that uses eco-friendly materials such as vegetable-tanned leather and recycled rubber to create footwear while working with artisans in Africa to ensure fair wages and safe working conditions. So instead of buying fast fashion pieces for every vacation so that I can feel luxurious through excess, I’m investing in brands that prioritize sustainability and renting clothing to reduce the amount of garments that sit in my closet unused.