Abercrombie & Fitch’s 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Here Early

Jinnie Lee
It looks like Abercrombie & Fitch — the refreshed throwback fashion brand that unexpectedly swept us away this year is celebrating its Black Friday sale event early. In case you haven't heard about the revamped A&F we love so much, you can read my review here and R29 Shopping’s fashion writer Chichi Offor’s review of A&F’s extended-size offerings here. Whether you're already in the know or ready to try it again for the first time, you won't want to miss this sale: Now through Cyber Monday, everything at Abercrombie & Fitch (except gift cards) is 30% off.
Here are the deets to know: The early-access sale starts now for myAbercrombie Members only, who can shop 30% off everything today and tomorrow (Tuesday) with free shipping on orders $75+. If you're not already a member, you can learn more about how to sign up for myAbercrombie here — it’s completely free! The sale then opens up to everybody else starting Wednesday. No promo code is needed and everything will be automatically discounted in the cart. 
But, that’s not all. There will also be exclusive, limited-quantity product drops throughout Cyber Week, starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET. (These are expected to sell out fast, FYI.) Not only are these daily flash deals a part of the overall 30% off sale, but they’ll also receive free shipping.
Take a peek at the flash sale schedule here so you can plan accordingly:
​​11/24: Plaid loungewear (PJs, flannels, and more for the whole family — including dogs!)
11/25: Cozy knits and apres ski-themed essentials
11/26: Exclusive matching sets for winter
11/27: Women’s iconic red pieces (think: dresses, jumpsuits, etc.) and men’s seasonal pieces (a.k.a. great gifts for guys)
11/28: Velour sets & separates and men’s graphic tees
11/29: Women’s laidback luxe pieces and men’s prep-themed pieces
Below, take a peep at some of R29 readers’ favorites, like A&F denim and dressy pants. And, of course, go wild and shop the rest of the brand’s entire lineup (including all the latest winter drops!) at 30% off.
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans

Shop This
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
$62.30$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
$62.30$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight ...
$69.30$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
$62.30$89.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
All the Refinery29-reader faves like the Ultra High Rise, Dad, and Mom jeans are on sale! Get 'em in washes of blues and blacks, in both ripped and non-ripped styles. Sizes range from 23W to 37W and most styles are offered in four lengths (extra short, short, regular, and long).
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch jeans
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Pants

Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
$69.30$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Tailored Wide Leg Pants
$48.30$69.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Traveler Track Pants
$48.30$69.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Now's your chance to score a number of Abercrombie & Fitch's non-denim pants, including dressy trousers, activewear bottoms, and vegan leather pants.
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch pants
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Tops

Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Sweetheart Top
$39.99$59.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Puff Sleeve Poplin Corset Top
$38.50$55.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Satin Button-up Shirt
$41.30$59.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Don't forget about tops this week! Casual button-ups, puff-sleeve shirts, going-out blouses, and more are part of this massive sale.
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch tops
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Sweaters

Abercrombie and Fitch
Notch-neck Sweater Polo
$45.50$65.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
$48.30$69.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Legging-friendly Ribbed Cardigan
$55.30$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
It's a cozy, knitted world in A&F's winter wonderland. Keep your eyes peeled for deals on past seasons' faves like cardigans and pullovers, and newer styles like lightweight sweater bodysuits and polo-style sweaters.
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch sweaters
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Dresses

Abercrombie and Fitch
Open Tie-back Slip Midi Dress
$77.00$110.00
Aberombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
V-neck Slip Midi Sweater Dress
$54.99$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Cinch-front Cutout Mini Dress
$44.99$69.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
When we first wrote up our reviews on A&F, readers couldn't get enough of the brand's array of cute dresses — perfect for casual weekends and fancy weddings alike. Now you can get 'em all for 30% off this weekend.
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch dresses
Get 30% Off All Abercrombie & Fitch Outerwear

Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-blend Dad Coat
$154.00$220.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Sherpa-lined Vegan Leather Coat
$140.00$199.98
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cinched Sherpa Full-zip Sweatshirt
$69.30$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
It's brrrr season, babes — which means it's time to score your newest go-to outerwear for a sweet discount. A&F's latest drop includes many chic winter jackets, including vegan wares, sherpa-lined zip-ups, and camel coats.
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch outerwear
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

