When you think of reliability, Amazon is probably one of the first things that come to mind. We browse the online retailer when we need a low-fuss, quick, and comfortable transaction that's going to take the guesswork out of our shopping. Another thing that falls into the "reliable" category is workwear — a blanket term for those durable, uniform garments that can withstand a lot of wear and tear while still keeping you comfortable.
Despite its unassuming appearance, workwear is most certainly having a fashion moment, with uniform standbys like Carhartt and Dickies showing up on trend-cementing celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Brands are also borrowing from workwear’s playbook, with Vetements’ radical normcore and Calvin Klein’s Americana-tinged nostalgia trip. While we love the thrill of trying out new trends, we can't deny that its appeal of workwear really lies in its utility and ease. Brands that specialize in this category are typically generations old and have been honing the same products for years, constantly engineering them for maximum comfort and durability. An added bonus is that much of it is domestically made, and it's never going to break the bank. So we suggest jumping on this bandwagon and staying on it, because anything you buy is probably going to last that long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.