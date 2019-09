Despite its unassuming appearance, workwear is most certainly having a fashion moment, with uniform standbys like Carhartt and Dickies showing up on trend-cementing celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Brands are also borrowing from workwear’s playbook, with Vetements ’ radical normcore and Calvin Klein ’s Americana-tinged nostalgia trip. While we love the thrill of trying out new trends, we can't deny that its appeal of workwear really lies in its utility and ease. Brands that specialize in this category are typically generations old and have been honing the same products for years, constantly engineering them for maximum comfort and durability. An added bonus is that much of it is domestically made , and it's never going to break the bank. So we suggest jumping on this bandwagon and staying on it, because anything you buy is probably going to last that long.