We Found 27 Styles That Make The Best Work Dresses

Sure, we've been going to work all summer long, but there’s something about September that signals a fresh start. Maybe it’s the back-to-school buzz , the slight shift in the weather, or the business-core trend . Whatever the reason, a fresh start creates an excuse to freshen up our closets — especially our back-to--office attire. That's why we’ve narrowed down the styles that we think make the best work dresses.From sweater dresses to shirt dresses , we’re sharing the most stylish and comfortable work dresses that you’ll actually want to wear to the office. They’re modern versions of traditional work dresses that’ll have you feeling confident without being even a little stuffy. Style the dresses below with a versatile blazer and an office-ready bag , and get to work.