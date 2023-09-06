We Found 27 Styles That Make The Best Work Dresses

Sure, we've been going to work all summer long, but there’s something about September that signals a fresh start. Maybe it’s the back-to-school buzz, the slight shift in the weather, or the business-core trend. Whatever the reason, a fresh start creates an excuse to freshen up our closets — especially our back-to-
school-office attire. That's why we’ve narrowed down the styles that we think make the best work dresses.
From sweater dresses to shirt dresses, we’re sharing the most stylish and comfortable work dresses that you’ll actually want to wear to the office. They’re modern versions of traditional work dresses that’ll have you feeling confident without being even a little stuffy. Style the dresses below with a versatile blazer and an office-ready bag, and get to work.
Midi Dresses
Midi dresses thrive at the office. Not too short and not too long, the calf-grazing style is perfect for pairing with everything from ballet flats and heels to loafers and boots. Details like leg slits, decorative buttons, and puff sleeves spare you from mundanity. (You'll also notice that many of the styles below are midi length!)
Sweater Dress
Get ready for falling temps with a classic sweater dress (or a bold colorblocked one). Consider turtleneck or mock-neck styles for a covered-up look on the coldest days. Wear them as-is or with your favorite tights and ankle boots for an extra-cozy, office-appropriate look.
Wrap Dresses
Warp dresses are workday go-tos. The flattering A-line silhouette and adjustable waist tie make it a comfortable work dress we can get behind, and it comes in a range of fabrics, such as silk jersey, vegan leather, and ribbed cotton. But we couldn't help but add a discounted style from Diane von Furstenberg, the creator of the wrap dress.
Fit-&-Flare Dresses
Boho dresses are back (which we love), and many come in sophisticated fit-and-flare silhouettes. Whether you want a defined waist or a subtle flare at the hip, there are tons of fit-and-flare styles for different body shapes and office dress codes.
Shift Dress
If you prefer mini dresses but don't know how to make them work-appropriate, consider a shift dress. The mini's modest counterpart isn't curve-hugging, so it offers a looser, boxier silhouette. Choose between modern details like plissé pleats and peekaboo backs or more traditional ones like short sleeves and decorative buttons.
Shirt Dresses
Shirt dresses have become a go-to work dress. They're not just a longer version of a white button-down shirt. They come in all sorts of colors, prints, fabrics, and sleeve and hem lengths. Opt for form-fitted or flowy styles, and try adding a belt to really pull your look together.
