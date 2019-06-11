The Chic Walmart Finds Our Editors Are Actually Adding To Cart

While we may associate Walmart with inexpensive shopping, we don't always label those within-budget buys as chic lifestyle material...Big mistake, huge. After a thrilling scan of the massive retailer's online stock, we were more than delighted to find a goldmine of goods that weren't only sharply priced but were also undeniably stylish to boot. Why'd we do it? Because we like a challenge. And finding a melee diamond in a giant box is a way to flex our shopping muscles.
Ahead we've corralled a highlight collection of our beauty to fashion and home editors' top must-shop product picks. These are the surprising finds we suggest adding to cart, before word gets out and they disappear. We found everything from vintage-inspired print quilt sets by Drew Barrymore to luminous makeup palettes, an elegant small-space sofa for under $500, summery wardrobe staples, and much more.
