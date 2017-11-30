Whereas vintage shopping was once relegated to your local boutiques and secondhand shops, you can now shop for great vintage just about anywhere online. It's not too difficult to find sellers who will sell on-trend items at an affordable price, and provide reasonable shopping fees. To wet your appetite, we've rounded up some items we're eyeing now — all for less than $250. Because when there are so many "vintage-inspired" jeans and jackets at the stores, you may as well just go ahead and splurge on the real thing.