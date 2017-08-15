The New & Easy Way To Dress Like Your Favorite Insta-Girl

"I couldn't find anyone who sold affordable designer vintage items for everyday wear and instead of just suggesting other vintage sellers I knew of, I decided to start my own," Subrina Heyink, founder of the recently launched, Instagram-focused vintage shop, Subrina Heyink Vintage, tells Refinery29. "Another factor was that I wanted to represent black women who loved vintage as much as I did. My intention with the shop is to make designer items available to people who wouldn't be able to afford to buy anything from big vintage shops," she explains — adding that she recently sold a pair of Gucci sling-backs to a college student for just $92. "[Instagram] has made starting a business, especially in fashion, less intimidating and has allowed me to meet and collaborate with the most wonderful women."