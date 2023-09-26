Top Handle Bags Will Be Everywhere This Fall — Get Yours Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Calling all fashion enthusiasts! Be on your toes, as top handle bags have been declared a 2023 handbag trend, and you'll see them everywhere this fall. Celebrities and street style stars are styling the polished handbags for all their latest fall 'fits, from posh ensembles like polo shirts, pleated skirts, and Mary Janes to more casual looks like fall sweaters and the latest sneakers.
Fortunately, no two top handles are the same. The style ranges from sophisticated pillowy satchels to quaint leather bucket bags to petite bejeweled mini purses. The best part is that some top handle bags come with a detachable chain or leather strap that you can also fashion into a functional crossbody.
If you haven't dipped your toes yet into the elegant world of top handle bags, we've got you covered with everyday styles, statement options, elegant ones for luxe occasions, and investment-worthy designer pieces. Our trendy list includes handbags in fall 2023's top color trends, such as cherry-red bags from Coperni and Jacquemus. Find your new it-piece in the best top handle bags ahead and start fall on a trendy beat.
