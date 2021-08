The Dos & Don'ts Of Putting Sunscreen On A Tattoo

Here's the thing: If you want your tattoo to heal properly and actually last forever, it's best to keep it out of the sun while it's healing. Dermatologist Robert Finney , MD, explains that the skin barrier is compromised after getting a tattoo, so it can't protect itself against sun damage, which can lead to many issues. "Direct sun exposure on traumatized skin can increase the risk of improper healing, odd pigmentation, and fading or uneven ink," he says. "If you care about the longevity of your tattoo, keep it covered up and away from the sun until it's fully healed."