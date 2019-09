Read This Before Getting A Tattoo In The Summer

You'll know your tattoo is healed after the ink fully settles into the skin and there's no sign of scabbing or peeling . According to dermatologist Robert Finney , MD, this could take a few weeks for tiny tattoos , but a little longer for anything large, like a sizable thigh or back tattoo . Once it's done healing, it's safe to put sunscreen on your tattoo and soak up the sun, just don't forget to reapply every two hours. If your tattoo doesn't heal within four weeks, or you notice it beginning to swell or ooze, call your doctor — this could be an infection.