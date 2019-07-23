Read This Before Getting A Tattoo In The Summer

Chlorine isn't your friend either. Tattoo infections may not be common, but exposing your new tattoo to chlorinated water could introduce one. "It can also cause a rash known as irritant contact dermatitis," says Dr. Lin. Even worse, chlorine leaches ink from the tattoo, reducing the longevity of the design and the vibrancy of the ink. Salt and ocean water is just as harmful to new tattoos. Just like chlorine, the water can increase the risk of infection and fading, while the salt will dry out the skin and prolong the healing process.