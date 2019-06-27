12 Back Tattoos You'll Want To Show Off This Summer

Picture this: It's 2001, Britney Spears just released her third album, and low-rise jeans have never been cooler. The only thing you want more than a re-up on your frosted lip gloss is a lower-back tattoo. Unfortunately, your parents probably turned down that request faster than it took to retie a halter top, but we have some good news. That tattoo you desired so badly is officially back — and it's even cooler than it was two decades ago.
Lower-back tattoos may have earned a bad rap in the early aughts, but the backside placement is finally making its way back into the zeitgeist with chic and delicate designs, ranging from tiny minimal flowers to extra-long stems down the spine (see: Lady Gaga and Halle Berry).
The best part about the once-controversial tattoo is that there's no limit as to where you can get inked. Whether you prefer a vertical design on your shoulder or a tiny drawing on the middle of your back, the options are endless — which is exactly why we've tracked down the best designs worth considering in 2019, so you don't have to. Ahead, 12 back tattoos you'll love.