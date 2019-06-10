13 Beach Tattoos That Will Make Summer Last All Year Long

When you close your eyes and think of paradise, where does your mind take you? For most of us (those of us who live in places where winter includes polar vortexes, at least), we go straight to the beach, the one place where it's sunny, warm enough that jackets are never required, and there's probably a piña colada somewhere if we ask. It's laid-back lifestyle perfection, which is probably why so many people have tattoos of it — or inspired by it.
Getting a tattoo inspired by the beach, whether it's in the form of a wave, a seashell, or a palm tree, isn't new, but it's certainly even more popular around this time of year. Whether you're looking for a tiny tattoo or something massive and memorable, consider it the second-best way to enjoy a brief vacation if you can't actually escape to a seaside destination. Ahead, 13 of the best beach tattoos to get this summer.