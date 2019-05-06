For so long, Emma Roberts belonged to the camp of celebrities whose tattoo collections are so small, you tend to forget about them altogether. That all changed today when Roberts proved she is the proud owner of not just one tattoo, but three.
We've gotten a glimpse of the crescent moon hiding on her side-boob before, but on the June cover of Cosmopolitan, Roberts shows off enough skin to finally reveal two other tattoos on her right thigh. Although the 28-year-old actress spends most of the interview discussing her upcoming Netflix rom-com, her book club, and ex-fiancé Evan Peters, it's impossible not to notice the intimate tattoos taking center stage in the accompanying photos.
The first, and most recent, addition to her collection is a horseshoe. And by recent, we mean late 2018. Roberts paid a visit to tattoo artist Daniel Winter (@winterstone) to create the miniature good luck charm.
The other tattoo etched onto Roberts' right thigh is a bit of mystery. The tiny tat is barely noticeable in photos, which is probably why most people missed the fact that the delicate script — which reads "hold me" — began popping up in more photos on Roberts' Instagram feed after September 2017. The meaning behind the "hold me" tattoo is still unknown, but since she's a book-lover, we're not all that surprised that Roberts is a sucker for quote tattoos.
Although she's never really talked about her ink before (save for the one time she told Refinery29 she got an unidentified tattoo with a best friend in 2016) the elusive designs are likely to become a topic of conversation for Roberts moving forward — and not because they reveal anything about her non-relationship with Triple Frontier actor Garrett Hedlund, but because they're simply our ideal tat inspo.
