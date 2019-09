Why Emma Roberts' Newest Passion Project Should Be On Your Radar

It's no secret Emma Roberts knows a thing or two about storytelling, but this year, the actress is taking on a different role — in the form of curating incredible stories. In her newest endeavor with friend Karah Preiss, the 26-year-old hopes to share her lifelong passion for reading through Belletrist , an interactive, online space spotlighting fresh new reads and independent bookstores around the country. Together with New Balance , we sat down with Roberts to chat about following her spark to create a unique space for book-lovers around the globe to connect and share stories. Press play above to watch her newest chapter unfold.