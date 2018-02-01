Why Emma Roberts' Newest Passion Project Should Be On Your Radar

It's no secret Emma Roberts knows a thing or two about storytelling, but this year, the actress is taking on a different role — in the form of curating incredible stories. In her newest endeavour with friend Karah Preiss, the 26-year-old hopes to share her lifelong passion for reading through Belletrist, an interactive, online space spotlighting fresh new reads and independent bookstores around the country. Together with New Balance, we sat down with Roberts to chat about following her spark to create a unique space for book-lovers around the globe to connect and share stories. Press play above to watch her newest chapter unfold.
