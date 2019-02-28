Despite the pain, getting a tattoo is easy — it's everything that comes after that's hard. After the needle lifts off your skin and the ink starts to settle, your new tattoo requires a complete aftercare routine.
Don't worry, most professional artists make taking care of your new ink easy by sending you home with a list of clear instructions. These directions will say a few things — like avoid chlorine, baths, and direct sunlight. But in bold, there will be a line that says something like this: "Always keep your tattoo moisturized." Unfortunately, tattoos won't heal properly when drowned in that perfumed body butter you love so much. Instead, you need something that is formulated to heal and hydrate.
How do you know exactly which lotion is right for your tattoo? Artist Miryam Lumpini tells us that there are no hard-and-fast rules to the products that should be in your aftercare routine — the final choice is up to you. "We all have different skin types and habits, and nowadays, there are so many great aftercare ointments out there," she explains.
While you can use the recommended ointment or balm from your artist, Lumpini suggests matching your lotion to something in your existing skin-care regimen with a similar consistency. That way it's curated to fit your skin type. There are also moisturizers that exist specifically to help your tattoo heal as smoothly as possible. Interested? Keep clicking for our favorites.
