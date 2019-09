Don't worry, most professional artists make taking care of your new ink easy by sending you home with a list of clear instructions. These directions will say a few things — like avoid chlorine, baths, and direct sunlight. But in bold, there will be a line that says something like this: "Always keep your tattoo moisturized." Unfortunately, tattoos won't heal properly when drowned in that perfumed body butter you love so much. Instead, you need something that is formulated to heal and hydrate.