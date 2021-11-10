If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your holiday shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because tomorrow is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the US, and November 11th now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honors going solo, sex toy brands like Ella Paradis and LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion, and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale holiday is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents — think of it as a savings SparkNotes — of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below, and come back tomorrow for an even longer list of can’t-miss Singles Day savings.
ASOS: 25% site-wide with code MEDAY
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Coach: 25% off the Beat Family collection with code BEAT25
Dyson: $150 off the Outsize Absolute+
First Aid Beauty: 22% off orders $50+
Elizabeth Arden: 20% off site-wide and with code EALOVE get a free face mask
Ella Paradis: Up to 65% off all vibes with code BLACK
Farfetch: 22% off full-priced styles
LELO: Up to 50% off site-wide
Steve Madden: 30% off select styles with code FAVES
Rebook: 60% off select styles with code SINGLE
Verishop: Up to 80% off bestsellers
Singles Day Sex Toy Sales
Starting today, get up to 65% off with the promo code BLACK. Plus, tomorrow save 82% off the Better Love Better Touch Vibe for one day only.
Starting tomorrow, get 20% off everything with the promo code SINGLESDAY for one day only.
No promo codes are needed to get this limited-time deal: get up to 50% off all LELO vibrators.
Singles Day Sexual Wellness Sales
Tomorrow only, get 25% off sitewide (excluding kits, subscriptions, and gift cards) and 30% off bundles with the promo code ONEDAYONLY.
Singles Day Fashion Sales
Starting today, get up to 80% off bestselling brands like Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Agolde, Varley, Billie, and more. No promo code needed.
From today through November 13, get 25% off the entire Beat Family collection with the promo code BEAT25.
Using the promo code MEDAY, save 25% off jeans, dresses, sweaters, accessories, and more — literally everything! — at ASOS right now.
Starting today through November 12, get 11% off cozy fall essentials at Tentree with code SINGLES11.
Starting today through November 12, get 22% off all full-priced styles from Farfetch. No promo code needed.
Using the promo code SINGLE, get 60% off select Reebok styles. This deal ends tomorrow.
Starting today, get 30% off select Steve Madden styles with the promo code FAVES.
Singles Day Beauty & Skincare Sales
From today through tomorrow, get 20% off $50+ purchases from Elizabeth Arden. Plus, with the promo code EALOVE, get a complimentary full-size face mask with purchases $50+.
Using the promo code FAB4ME, get 22% off orders $50+ (this super deal excludes gift cards, kits, and sale items).
Singles Day Home & Bedding Sales
Starting today through tomorrow, save 15% off everything at Brooklinen. No promo codes are required.
Starting tomorrow, get 20% off everything from the home collection with the code SINGLE2021.
It's your lucky day if you've been on the hunt for new knives. Starting tomorrow, save $11 off all single knives from Misen.
Starting tomorrow, get $111 off all mattresses, toppers, and futons. Plus, save $11 off Airweave accessories. No promo code needed.
From today through November 13, get $150 off Dyson's Outsize Absolute+ with free tools worth up to $75. Shipping is free.
