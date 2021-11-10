Story from Sales

Singles Day Is Bigger Than Black Friday — & It’s Tomorrow

Mercedes Viera
If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your holiday shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because tomorrow is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the US, and November 11th now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honors going solo, sex toy brands like Ella Paradis and LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion, and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale holiday is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents — think of it as a savings SparkNotes — of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below, and come back tomorrow for an even longer list of can’t-miss Singles Day savings.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Singles Day Sales You Can Shop Today:

ASOS: 25% site-wide with code MEDAY
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Coach: 25% off the Beat Family collection with code BEAT25
Dyson: $150 off the Outsize Absolute+
First Aid Beauty: 22% off orders $50+
Elizabeth Arden: 20% off site-wide and with code EALOVE get a free face mask
Ella Paradis: Up to 65% off all vibes with code BLACK
Farfetch: 22% off full-priced styles
LELO: Up to 50% off site-wide
Steve Madden: 30% off select styles with code FAVES
Rebook: 60% off select styles with code SINGLE
Verishop: Up to 80% off bestsellers
DashDividers_1_500x100

Singles Day Sex Toy Sales

Shop This
Better Love
Better Touch Vibe
$41.16$197.99
Ella Paradis

Up To 65% Off Toys & 82% Off The Better Love Better Touch Vibe At Ella Paradis

Starting today, get up to 65% off with the promo code BLACK. Plus, tomorrow save 82% off the Better Love Better Touch Vibe for one day only.

20% Off Site-Wide At Lovehoney

Starting tomorrow, get 20% off everything with the promo code SINGLESDAY for one day only.

Up To 50% Off Site-Wide At LELO

Advertisement
No promo codes are needed to get this limited-time deal: get up to 50% off all LELO vibrators.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Singles Day Sexual Wellness Sales

Shop This
Foria Wellness
Awaken Arousal Oil
$50.00
Foria

25% Off Site-Wide At Foria Wellness

Tomorrow only, get 25% off sitewide (excluding kits, subscriptions, and gift cards) and 30% off bundles with the promo code ONEDAYONLY.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Singles Day Fashion Sales

Shop This
Madewell
Sherpa Lined Cord Jacket
$134.00$168.00
Verishop

Up To 80% Off Bestsellers At Verishop

Starting today, get up to 80% off bestselling brands like Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Agolde, Varley, Billie, and more. No promo code needed.

25% Coach’s Beat Family Collection

From today through November 13, get 25% off the entire Beat Family collection with the promo code BEAT25.

25% Off Site-Wide At ASOS

Using the promo code MEDAY, save 25% off jeans, dresses, sweaters, accessories, and more — literally everything! — at ASOS right now.

11% Off Site-Wide At Tentree

Starting today through November 12, get 11% off cozy fall essentials at Tentree with code SINGLES11.

22% Off Site-Wide At Farfetch

Starting today through November 12, get 22% off all full-priced styles from Farfetch. No promo code needed.

60% Off Select Styles At Reebok

Using the promo code SINGLE, get 60% off select Reebok styles. This deal ends tomorrow.

30% Off Select Styles At Steve Madden

Starting today, get 30% off select Steve Madden styles with the promo code FAVES.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Singles Day Beauty & Skincare Sales

Advertisement

20% Off At Elizabeth Arden

From today through tomorrow, get 20% off $50+ purchases from Elizabeth Arden. Plus, with the promo code EALOVE, get a complimentary full-size face mask with purchases $50+.

22% Off At First Aid Beauty

Using the promo code FAB4ME, get 22% off orders $50+ (this super deal excludes gift cards, kits, and sale items).

Singles Day Home & Bedding Sales

15% Off Site-Wide At Brooklinen

Starting today through tomorrow, save 15% off everything at Brooklinen. No promo codes are required.

20% Home At State Cashmere

Starting tomorrow, get 20% off everything from the home collection with the code SINGLE2021.

$11 Off Knives At Misen

It's your lucky day if you've been on the hunt for new knives. Starting tomorrow, save $11 off all single knives from Misen.

$111 Off Mattresses At Airweave

Starting tomorrow, get $111 off all mattresses, toppers, and futons. Plus, save $11 off Airweave accessories. No promo code needed.

$150 Off The Dyson Outsize Absolute+

From today through November 13, get $150 off Dyson's Outsize Absolute+ with free tools worth up to $75. Shipping is free.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement