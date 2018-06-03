You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
A good sequin dress is hard to come by. Our requirements for the ideal piece are as follows: 1) The sequins don't scratch you; 2) The sequins wrap all the way around, not just the front; and 3) It's wearable for all occasions, not just the special, disco-themed ones. Plus, we prefer ones that have more weight to them so we're not in constant fear of the sequins falling off.
As it turns out, the internet seems to have found "the one" — and it's from Retrofete, a new brand that's about all things that glitter. The label's Gabrielle dress first launched at the end of April and sold out twice on FWRD within the first week of being online. Yeah, it's that popular. But luckily for us, the dress is back and now available for pre-order, meaning it's time to scoop one up before it's gone...again. And with the perfect sequin dress being so hard to find, who knows when a piece like this might pop back up again. Don't say we didn't warn you!