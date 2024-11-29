15 Secondhand Fashion Gifts They’ll Love To Get

Gone are the days when secondhand meant second-best. Climate-conscious shoppers are embracing circular fashion, luxury resale has become a favorite among trendsetters, and secondhand clothes and accessories have transformed into both acceptable and highly desirable gifts. This holiday season, more and more people are maximizing their gift budgets with pre-loved treasures.
Thanks to thrift stores and resale platforms like Depop, The RealReal, and eBay, you can score designer handbags and shoes, quality winter accessories, and cult pieces from beloved brands — all for a fraction of the retail price. Gifting someone a secondhand item may take a little extra effort — like knowing their style preferences and clothing or shoe size — but it’s a meaningful way to show you care about both them and the environment. “There’s a real romance in gifting something that has lived a previous life,” vintage seller Erin Murphy tells Refinery29. “With secondhand gifts, you’re gifting the story of the piece with someone who means something to you.”
Whether you’re shopping for the person who “doesn’t want anything” or one with a taste for luxury, here are 15 secondhand treasures every fashion-lover will adore this season.
