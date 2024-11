15 Secondhand Fashion Gifts They’ll Love To Get

Thanks to thrift stores and resale platforms like Depop, The RealReal, and eBay, you can score designer handbags and shoes, quality winter accessories , and cult pieces from beloved brands — all for a fraction of the retail price. Gifting someone a secondhand item may take a little extra effort — like knowing their style preferences and clothing or shoe size — but it’s a meaningful way to show you care about both them and the environment. “There’s a real romance in gifting something that has lived a previous life,” vintage seller Erin Murphy tells Refinery29. “With secondhand gifts, you’re gifting the story of the piece with someone who means something to you.”