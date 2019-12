The Best Red Lipsticks, According To Our Beauty Editors

The good news: There are tons of red lip options on the market. The bad news: There are tons of red lip options on the market. When looking for the right one, you have to take into account formula, color, and your skin tone . So, we asked a few R29 staffers to share their go-to reds. We're talking about the ones that have lasted through long nights, gotten them compliments, and impressed them enough to become a permanent part of their makeup collection. Ahead, the red lip colors that have our hearts... for now.