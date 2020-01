These Quiet Vibrators Will Help You Masturbate In Peace

Because I live in such a strange setup and the walls in my apartment are paper-thin, I've found myself gravitating toward the quieter sex toys in my bedside drawer — or trying to muffle the sound with my blankets when I inevitably forget to charge those ones. But it's not just New Yorkers who find themselves in need of a quiet vibe now and then. Maybe you're also in an awkward roommate situation, or you're planning to visit your parents for a few weeks and don't want to go that long without a trusty vibrator . Whatever your situation, I've got you covered.